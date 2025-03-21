Semanteon Capital Management LP Has $1.06 Million Stock Holdings in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO)

Semanteon Capital Management LP lowered its position in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,932 shares of the company’s stock after selling 387 shares during the quarter. Semanteon Capital Management LP’s holdings in Cable One were worth $1,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaQuest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cable One in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Cable One during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Cable One by 45.5% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Cable One by 20.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cable One by 523.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Cable One alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cable One news, Director Wallace R. Weitz purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $244.02 per share, with a total value of $244,020.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,362,607.68. The trade was a 21.82 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CABO shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Cable One from $340.00 to $240.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Cable One from $420.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on Cable One from $825.00 to $650.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th.

Read Our Latest Report on CABO

Cable One Stock Performance

Shares of CABO stock opened at $254.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $289.40 and a 200-day moving average of $339.86. Cable One, Inc. has a one year low of $225.94 and a one year high of $452.72. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 0.93.

Cable One Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $2.95 per share. This represents a $11.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 229.57%.

About Cable One

(Free Report)

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides various residential video services from basic video service to digital services with access to hundreds of channels; and provides a cloud-based DVR feature that does not require the use of a set-top boxes.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CABO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cable One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cable One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.