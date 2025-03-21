Semanteon Capital Management LP Takes $904,000 Position in Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA)

Semanteon Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 14,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $904,000.
Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ingles Markets by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 47,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,573,000 after acquiring an additional 12,726 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ingles Markets in the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Ingles Markets by 33.1% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 43,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,271,000 after buying an additional 10,916 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ingles Markets during the third quarter worth approximately $266,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in Ingles Markets by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 13,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.54% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Ingles Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th.
Ingles Markets Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ IMKTA opened at $63.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.83. Ingles Markets, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $58.92 and a fifty-two week high of $82.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.
Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter. Ingles Markets had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 5.09%.
Ingles Markets Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 9th were paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 10th. Ingles Markets’s payout ratio is currently 15.94%.
Ingles Markets Profile
Ingles Markets, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of supermarkets in the southeast United States. It offers food products, including grocery, meat and dairy products, produce, frozen foods, and other perishables; and non-food products, which include fuel centers, pharmacies, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise, as well as private label items.
