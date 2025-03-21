Semanteon Capital Management LP Takes $904,000 Position in Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA)

Semanteon Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 14,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $904,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ingles Markets by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 47,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,573,000 after acquiring an additional 12,726 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ingles Markets in the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Ingles Markets by 33.1% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 43,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,271,000 after buying an additional 10,916 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ingles Markets during the third quarter worth approximately $266,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in Ingles Markets by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 13,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Ingles Markets alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Ingles Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th.

Ingles Markets Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IMKTA opened at $63.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.83. Ingles Markets, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $58.92 and a fifty-two week high of $82.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter. Ingles Markets had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 5.09%.

Ingles Markets Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 9th were paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 10th. Ingles Markets’s payout ratio is currently 15.94%.

Ingles Markets Profile

(Free Report)

Ingles Markets, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of supermarkets in the southeast United States. It offers food products, including grocery, meat and dairy products, produce, frozen foods, and other perishables; and non-food products, which include fuel centers, pharmacies, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise, as well as private label items.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMKTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingles Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingles Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.