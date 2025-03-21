Beacon Capital Management Inc. Sells 40,077 Shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Beacon Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 994,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,077 shares during the period. Vanguard Utilities ETF comprises 7.0% of Beacon Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Beacon Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $162,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VPU. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the third quarter worth $30,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 45.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Price Performance

VPU stock opened at $171.64 on Friday. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 1 year low of $135.67 and a 1 year high of $180.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.02 billion, a PE ratio of 20.64 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $169.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $169.96.

About Vanguard Utilities ETF

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

