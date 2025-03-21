WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) Stock Position Lowered by Semanteon Capital Management LP

Semanteon Capital Management LP trimmed its position in shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Free Report) by 24.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,520 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,133 shares during the quarter. Semanteon Capital Management LP’s holdings in WD-40 were worth $854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDFC. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in WD-40 during the 4th quarter valued at about $17,903,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in WD-40 by 309.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 37,094 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $9,566,000 after buying an additional 28,039 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in WD-40 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,537,000. GCQ FUNDS MANAGEMENT PTY Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of WD-40 during the 4th quarter valued at $4,532,000. Finally, DF Dent & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 66,993 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $17,276,000 after acquiring an additional 14,358 shares in the last quarter. 91.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WD-40 Stock Performance

WDFC stock opened at $235.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.20 and a beta of -0.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $235.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $253.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. WD-40 has a 12 month low of $211.03 and a 12 month high of $292.36.

WD-40 Announces Dividend

WD-40 ( NASDAQ:WDFC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.10. WD-40 had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 31.68%. The firm had revenue of $153.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that WD-40 will post 5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 18th will be given a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 17th. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio is 72.03%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $322.00 price objective on shares of WD-40 in a research report on Monday, January 27th.

WD-40 Profile

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides multi-purpose maintenance products that include aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, precision pens, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand; and bike-specific products.

