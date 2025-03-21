Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Bought by Beacon Capital Management Inc.

Beacon Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 182,804 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 13,670 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ makes up 4.0% of Beacon Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Beacon Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $93,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 17,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,477,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 7.1% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 43,796 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,376,000 after purchasing an additional 2,898 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI boosted its position in Invesco QQQ by 32.1% in the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 122,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,819,000 after buying an additional 29,816 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its position in Invesco QQQ by 9.1% in the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 9,138 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,460,000 after buying an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Group increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 23,378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,410,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ opened at $479.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $302.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.74 and a beta of 1.11. Invesco QQQ has a 12 month low of $413.07 and a 12 month high of $540.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $511.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $503.82.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a $0.8347 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

