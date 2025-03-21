DCF Advisers LLC Sells 5,175 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

DCF Advisers LLC lessened its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 47.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,825 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 5,175 shares during the period. DCF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Atala Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Amgen during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

Amgen Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of AMGN opened at $315.04 on Friday. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $253.30 and a 52 week high of $346.85. The firm has a market cap of $169.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $296.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $299.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.62, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The medical research company reported $5.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.04 by $0.27. Amgen had a net margin of 12.24% and a return on equity of 176.32%. On average, analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 20.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $2.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. This represents a $9.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Amgen’s payout ratio is presently 126.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on AMGN shares. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Amgen from $275.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Amgen from $310.00 to $329.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Leerink Partners cut their price objective on shares of Amgen from $349.00 to $302.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $314.04.

Get Our Latest Report on Amgen

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amgen news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 25,045 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.12, for a total transaction of $7,341,190.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,987 shares in the company, valued at $8,496,669.44. This represents a 46.35 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 1,589 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.47, for a total transaction of $483,802.83. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,210 shares in the company, valued at $2,195,228.70. This represents a 18.06 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,341 shares of company stock worth $20,644,335 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Profile

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.