DCF Advisers LLC Sells 10,545 Shares of LENSAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNSR)

DCF Advisers LLC cut its holdings in shares of LENSAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNSR – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 230,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,545 shares during the quarter. DCF Advisers LLC’s holdings in LENSAR were worth $2,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evernest Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in LENSAR during the 4th quarter worth about $174,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in LENSAR during the 4th quarter worth about $181,000. Atria Investments Inc lifted its position in LENSAR by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 26,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 5,729 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its position in LENSAR by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 39,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 6,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of LENSAR by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 100,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 3,423 shares during the last quarter. 40.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of LENSAR from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th.

LENSAR Price Performance

LENSAR stock opened at $15.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.55 million, a PE ratio of -10.55 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.31 and its 200-day moving average is $8.06. LENSAR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.67 and a fifty-two week high of $17.31.

LENSAR (NASDAQ:LNSR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($1.40). The firm had revenue of $16.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.95 million. LENSAR had a negative return on equity of 49.02% and a negative net margin of 34.03%.

LENSAR Profile

LENSAR, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on designing, developing, and marketing a femtosecond laser system for the treatment of cataracts and the management of pre-existing or surgically induced corneal astigmatism. It offers LENSAR Laser System that incorporates a range of proprietary technologies designed to assist the surgeon in obtaining visual outcomes, efficiency, and reproducibility by providing imaging, procedure planning, design, and precision.

