DCF Advisers LLC Has $47,000 Stock Position in Equillium, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ)

DCF Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Equillium, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ – Free Report) by 91.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,947 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,985 shares during the period. DCF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Equillium were worth $47,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Equillium Stock Performance
EQ stock opened at $0.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $28.34 million, a P/E ratio of -5.71 and a beta of 1.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.81. Equillium, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.49 and a 52 week high of $2.99.
About Equillium
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Equillium
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- Everything About Amazon Stock Signals a Buy—Time to Load Up?
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- 5 Reasons Five Below’s Stock Price Is Heading Higher This Year
- Growth Investing: Should You Adopt This Investing Strategy in 2022?
- Broadcom: Why the Chip Stock Remains a Top Long-Term AI Play
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equillium, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Equillium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equillium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.