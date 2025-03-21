DCF Advisers LLC Has $47,000 Stock Position in Equillium, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ)

DCF Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Equillium, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ – Free Report) by 91.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,947 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,985 shares during the period. DCF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Equillium were worth $47,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Equillium Stock Performance

EQ stock opened at $0.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $28.34 million, a P/E ratio of -5.71 and a beta of 1.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.81. Equillium, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.49 and a 52 week high of $2.99.

About Equillium

Equillium, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops and sells products to treat severe autoimmune and inflammatory, or immuno-inflammatory disorders with unmet medical need. The company's lead product candidate is itolizumab (EQ001), a first-in-class monoclonal antibody that targets the immune checkpoint receptor CD6, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of acute graft-versus-host disease; completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis; and Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of lupus nephritis.

