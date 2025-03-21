DCF Advisers LLC Decreases Holdings in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

DCF Advisers LLC cut its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) by 36.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,165 shares during the quarter. DCF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPOT. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $1,335,575,000. Forsta AP Fonden purchased a new stake in Spotify Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $619,600,000. Amundi grew its holdings in Spotify Technology by 194.2% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 750,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,812,000 after buying an additional 495,087 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in Spotify Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $189,197,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in Spotify Technology by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,567,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,788,000 after buying an additional 297,035 shares in the last quarter. 84.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spotify Technology Stock Performance

SPOT stock opened at $592.78 on Friday. Spotify Technology S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $257.56 and a fifty-two week high of $652.63. The business’s 50-day moving average is $564.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $466.28. The company has a market cap of $121.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.63 and a beta of 1.66.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Spotify Technology in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $545.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Spotify Technology from $520.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $675.00 target price on shares of Spotify Technology in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Benchmark boosted their target price on Spotify Technology from $600.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Spotify Technology from $475.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $540.68.

Spotify Technology Profile

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

