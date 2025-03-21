Ballast Advisors LLC Has $7.42 Million Position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Ballast Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 278,751 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,132 shares during the quarter. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF comprises about 2.3% of Ballast Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Ballast Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $7,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHE. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 39,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 2,209 shares during the period. SigFig Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 378,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,076,000 after purchasing an additional 4,110 shares during the last quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. GS Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 62.8% in the 4th quarter. GS Investments Inc. now owns 1,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, L.K. Benson & Company P.C. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $924,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHE opened at $28.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.60 billion, a PE ratio of 14.92 and a beta of 0.65. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $24.61 and a twelve month high of $30.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.73.

About Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

