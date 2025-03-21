iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMP) Shares Purchased by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMP – Free Report) by 48.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,102 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,521 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF were worth $732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IBMP. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Horan Securities Inc. grew its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 8,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF by 26.5% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 25,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $733,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $961,000.

Get iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of IBMP opened at $25.29 on Friday. iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $24.81 and a 12 month high of $25.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.28.

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $0.0547 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

(Free Report)

The iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF (IBMP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks the investment results of an investment-grade U.S. municipal bonds index expected to mature or be redeemed before mid-December 2027. IBMP was launched on Apr 9, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.