Cibc World Markets Corp Has $2.23 Million Stake in Evergy, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVRG)

Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its holdings in Evergy, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVRG – Free Report) by 16.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 36,272 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,019 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Evergy were worth $2,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Evergy by 5.5% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,532,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,469,000 after buying an additional 288,619 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Evergy by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,085,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,906,000 after buying an additional 256,978 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Evergy by 25.8% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,848,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,650,000 after buying an additional 583,923 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Evergy by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,160,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,978,000 after buying an additional 25,481 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Evergy by 131.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,004,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,294,000 after buying an additional 1,138,138 shares during the period. 87.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on EVRG shares. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Evergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Evergy from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Evergy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Evergy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.42.

Evergy Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of EVRG stock opened at $67.97 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $65.58 and a 200-day moving average of $63.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Evergy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.55 and a 12-month high of $69.93. The company has a market capitalization of $15.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.62.

Evergy (NASDAQ:EVRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.11). Evergy had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 14.77%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Evergy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is 70.45%.

Evergy Profile

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources. It serves residences, commercial firms, industrials, municipalities, and other electric utilities.

