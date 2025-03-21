Cibc World Markets Corp Has $2.61 Million Stake in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Cibc World Markets Corp raised its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 12.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,241 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,076 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $2,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Altus Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 40,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,785,000 after purchasing an additional 2,690 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 47.2% during the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,943,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,776,000 after purchasing an additional 623,583 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Kailix Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,213,000. Finally, PGGM Investments lifted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 55,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,966,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on BLDR. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $188.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $175.00 to $168.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $200.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.72.

Builders FirstSource Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE:BLDR opened at $128.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $148.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.30. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 52 week low of $122.49 and a 52 week high of $214.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 2.19.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 30.54% and a net margin of 6.57%. Research analysts anticipate that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 11.59 EPS for the current year.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

