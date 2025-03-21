Cibc World Markets Corp Buys 8,832 Shares of SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL)

Cibc World Markets Corp grew its holdings in shares of SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL – Free Report) (TSE:SOY) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 408,832 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,832 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in SunOpta were worth $3,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in shares of SunOpta during the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SunOpta during the 4th quarter valued at $92,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SunOpta during the 3rd quarter valued at $79,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of SunOpta during the 3rd quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of SunOpta by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 13,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 3,360 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.39% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other SunOpta news, SVP Bryan P. Clark sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.32, for a total value of $45,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,758. The trade was a 23.19 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SunOpta Stock Performance

Shares of SunOpta stock opened at $5.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $643.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.83 and a beta of 1.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.83 and its 200 day moving average is $6.92. SunOpta Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.88 and a 1 year high of $8.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Free Report) (TSE:SOY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. The company had revenue of $193.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.90 million. SunOpta had a negative net margin of 2.74% and a positive return on equity of 7.92%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SunOpta Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of SunOpta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of SunOpta in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd.

SunOpta Profile

SunOpta Inc engages in manufacture and sale of plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides plant-based beverages utilizing oat, almond, soy, coconut, rice, hemp, and other bases under the Dream and West Life brands; oat-based creamers under the SOWN brand; ready-to-drink protein shakes; and nut, grain, seed, and legume based beverages; packaged teas and concentrates; and meat and vegetable broths and stocks.

