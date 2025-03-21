Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Shares Purchased by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 14.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 34,162 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,388 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Masco were worth $2,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Masco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Masco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Masco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its stake in shares of Masco by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 703 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Masco by 74.3% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 774 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. 93.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MAS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of Masco in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Zelman & Associates raised Masco to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Masco from $82.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Masco from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Masco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Masco has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.32.

Masco Stock Performance

Shares of MAS stock opened at $70.42 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $75.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.25. The stock has a market cap of $14.93 billion, a PE ratio of 18.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.24. Masco Co. has a 1 year low of $63.81 and a 1 year high of $86.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.74, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The construction company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. Masco had a return on equity of 838.32% and a net margin of 10.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Masco Co. will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Masco Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is an increase from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.98%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 21,723 shares of Masco stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total value of $1,658,768.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 60,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,601,988.12. The trade was a 26.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Renee Straber sold 3,139 shares of Masco stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.78, for a total value of $225,317.42. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 33,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,370,678.06. This represents a 8.68 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Masco Company Profile

(Free Report)

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

