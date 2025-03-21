Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 10,100,000 shares, a decrease of 13.7% from the February 13th total of 11,700,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,630,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days. Approximately 4.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Aptiv Trading Down 0.4 %

APTV opened at $62.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.34 billion, a PE ratio of 9.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.78. Aptiv has a one year low of $51.47 and a one year high of $85.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $63.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.30.

Get Aptiv alerts:

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The auto parts company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.12. Aptiv had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 9.07%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Aptiv will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Aptiv

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aptiv

In related news, SVP Benjamin Lyon sold 14,568 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total value of $954,204.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 125,237 shares in the company, valued at $8,203,023.50. The trade was a 10.42 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ purchased a new stake in Aptiv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,428,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the 4th quarter valued at $2,891,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Aptiv by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 98,241 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,942,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Aptiv in the 4th quarter valued at about $460,000. Finally, GTS Securities LLC increased its stake in Aptiv by 224.8% during the fourth quarter. GTS Securities LLC now owns 7,769 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 13,993 shares during the period. 94.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

APTV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Argus raised shares of Aptiv to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Aptiv from $76.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Aptiv in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Aptiv from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Aptiv from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.61.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Aptiv

Aptiv Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.