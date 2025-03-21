Top Blue Chip Stocks To Research – March 20th

Karman, RF Industries, NetSol Technologies, and Fidelity Blue Chip Growth are the seven Blue Chip stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Blue chip stocks are shares of well-established companies known for their financial stability, reliable dividends, and long-term performance. These stocks typically belong to industry leaders with a strong track record, offering investors a relatively safer and more stable investment compared to smaller, more volatile companies. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Blue Chip stocks within the last several days.

Karman (KRMN)

We specialize in the upfront design, testing, manufacturing, and sale of mission-critical systems for existing and emerging missile and defense, and space programs. Our integrated payload protection, propulsion, and interstage system solutions are deployed across a wide variety of existing and emerging programs supporting important Department of Defense (“DoD”) and space sector initiatives.

Shares of KRMN traded down $0.36 on Thursday, reaching $36.72. The stock had a trading volume of 248,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 791,041. Karman has a twelve month low of $27.13 and a twelve month high of $37.64.

RF Industries (RFIL)

RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Italy, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, RF Connector and Cable Assembly, and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly.

Shares of RFIL traded up $0.34 on Thursday, reaching $4.72. The stock had a trading volume of 6,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,725. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.61 and a 200 day moving average of $4.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.77 million, a PE ratio of -7.49 and a beta of 1.09. RF Industries has a twelve month low of $2.86 and a twelve month high of $5.77.

NetSol Technologies (NTWK)

NetSol Technologies, Inc. designs, develops, markets, and exports enterprise software solutions to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. The company offers NFS Ascent, a suite of financial applications for businesses in the finance and leasing industry.

NASDAQ:NTWK traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.45. 7,216 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,185. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.55 and its 200-day moving average is $2.73. The stock has a market cap of $28.53 million, a P/E ratio of -34.92 and a beta of 1.01. NetSol Technologies has a 1-year low of $2.28 and a 1-year high of $3.34.

Fidelity Blue Chip Growth (FBGRX)

NASDAQ:FBGRX traded up $5.31 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $203.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $226.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $222.30.

