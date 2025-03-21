Agriculture Stocks To Follow Today – March 19th

Apollo Global Management, Chubb, and Deere & Company are the three Agriculture stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Agriculture stocks are shares of companies engaged in the production, processing, and distribution of agricultural goods and services. These stocks include firms involved in farming operations, food production, and the provision of essential agricultural inputs like fertilizers, seeds, and machinery, offering investors exposure to the global food supply chain and related technological innovations. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Agriculture stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Apollo Global Management (APO)

Apollo Global Management, Inc. is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

NYSE:APO traded up $5.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $142.53. The stock had a trading volume of 1,928,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,355,584. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Apollo Global Management has a twelve month low of $95.11 and a twelve month high of $189.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.65. The company has a market capitalization of $81.31 billion, a PE ratio of 19.43, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.66.

Read Our Latest Research Report on APO

Chubb (CB)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

CB stock traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $295.12. 558,103 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,503,832. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.25. Chubb has a 1-year low of $238.85 and a 1-year high of $302.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $274.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $281.05. The company has a market cap of $118.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.66.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CB

Deere & Company (DE)

Deere & Co. engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

DE stock traded down $1.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $479.63. 279,998 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,362,768. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.22. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $340.20 and a 1-year high of $515.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $469.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $435.01. The company has a market cap of $130.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.01.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DE

Recommended Stories