Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Has $64,000 Stock Position in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMU)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMU – Free Report) by 56.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,394 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 863 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF were worth $64,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CGMU. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group Municipal Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group Municipal Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group Municipal Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group Municipal Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000.

Capital Group Municipal Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:CGMU opened at $26.98 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.16. Capital Group Municipal Income ETF has a 12-month low of $26.56 and a 12-month high of $27.54.

Capital Group Municipal Income ETF Cuts Dividend

About Capital Group Municipal Income ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.0626 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st.

The Capital Group Municipal Income ETF (CGMU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds of varying maturities, exempt from regular federal income tax. CGMU was launched on Oct 25, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

