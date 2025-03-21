Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Increases Position in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) by 250.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $91,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LYV. ValueAct Holdings L.P. purchased a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $111,094,000. PointState Capital LP purchased a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $102,762,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 55.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,079,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,147,000 after acquiring an additional 387,008 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,423,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,851,000 after buying an additional 385,143 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,763,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,664,000 after buying an additional 321,832 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Live Nation Entertainment alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Brian Capo sold 5,066 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.24, for a total value of $624,333.84. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,300,058.76. This trade represents a 32.44 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey T. Hinson sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.95, for a total transaction of $61,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 52,624 shares in the company, valued at $6,470,120.80. The trade was a 0.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,702 shares of company stock worth $10,497,143 in the last ninety days. 2.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Live Nation Entertainment Price Performance

Live Nation Entertainment stock opened at $122.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.49 billion, a PE ratio of 44.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.38. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.81 and a 52-week high of $157.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $138.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.09.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by $1.49. The company had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.67 billion. Live Nation Entertainment had a net margin of 3.90% and a return on equity of 139.09%. On average, research analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $148.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $149.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Live Nation Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.27.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Live Nation Entertainment

Live Nation Entertainment Profile

(Free Report)

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Live Nation Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Nation Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.