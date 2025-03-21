Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Reduces Stock Position in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GIGB)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV cut its stake in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GIGB – Free Report) by 82.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,695 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $72,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GIGB. Executive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,612,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,392,000. White Pine Investment CO lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. White Pine Investment CO now owns 166,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,511,000 after acquiring an additional 25,098 shares during the last quarter. Channel Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Channel Wealth LLC now owns 198,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,955,000 after acquiring an additional 17,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 290,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,093,000 after acquiring an additional 17,088 shares during the last quarter.

GIGB opened at $45.83 on Friday. Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $44.16 and a one year high of $47.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.94.

The Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (GIGB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bond index selected by operating margin and leverage. GIGB was launched on Jun 6, 2017 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

