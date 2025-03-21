3,000 Shares in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr July (BATS:ZJUL) Bought by Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr July (BATS:ZJUL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ZJUL. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr July in the 4th quarter valued at $162,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr July in the 3rd quarter valued at $235,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr July in the 3rd quarter valued at $302,000. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr July in the 3rd quarter valued at $334,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr July in the 3rd quarter valued at $353,000.
Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr July Stock Performance
Shares of ZJUL stock opened at $26.90 on Friday. Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr July has a 1 year low of $25.87 and a 1 year high of $27.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.98.
About Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr July
The Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr July (ZJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to track the return of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY), to a cap, with 100% downside hedge over a one-year outcome period. The actively managed fund holds FLEX options to obtain exposure ZJUL was launched on Jun 30, 2024 and is issued by Innovator.
