Insider Buying: Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) EVP Acquires 500 Shares of Stock

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) EVP Glenn W. Stetson acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $47.49 per share, with a total value of $23,745.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 92,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,377,628.20. The trade was a 0.55 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Matador Resources Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of MTDR opened at $52.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a PE ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 3.17. Matador Resources has a 12 month low of $43.89 and a 12 month high of $71.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $55.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The energy company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $970.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $967.10 million. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 18.52% and a net margin of 25.26%. On average, analysts anticipate that Matador Resources will post 8.53 EPS for the current year.

Matador Resources Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.3125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This is an increase from Matador Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. Matador Resources’s payout ratio is presently 17.51%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MTDR. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Matador Resources from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Matador Resources in a report on Friday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Matador Resources in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Matador Resources in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Matador Resources from $76.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Matador Resources by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,555,553 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $706,375,000 after buying an additional 187,633 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,444,723 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $306,313,000 after purchasing an additional 30,184 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,698,606 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $151,824,000 after purchasing an additional 555,245 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,008,730 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $99,297,000 after purchasing an additional 36,921 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,669,957 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $93,952,000 after purchasing an additional 258,958 shares during the period. 91.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Matador Resources

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

See Also

