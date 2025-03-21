Insider Buying: Cyclone Metals Limited (ASX:CLE) Insider Buys A$17,150.00 in Stock

Cyclone Metals Limited (ASX:CLE – Get Free Report) insider Luke Martino bought 350,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.05 ($0.03) per share, for a total transaction of A$17,150.00 ($10,786.16).

The firm has a market cap of $62.05 million, a P/E ratio of -5.32 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.37, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Cyclone Metals Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the investment, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Australia. The company explores for cobalt, lithium, iron ore, copper, uranium, gold, lead, silver, and zinc deposits. Its flagship project is the Block 103 Magnetite Iron Ore project located in Schefferville, Quebec, Canada.

