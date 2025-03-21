Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) SVP Sells $10,866.24 in Stock

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Free Report) SVP Benjamin Machinas Beneski sold 5,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.98, for a total transaction of $10,866.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 218,507 shares in the company, valued at $432,643.86. This represents a 2.45 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:ALLO opened at $1.63 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.29. Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.32 and a 1 year high of $4.63. The company has a market capitalization of $354.14 million, a P/E ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 1.02.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.06. As a group, analysts anticipate that Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ALLO. Citizens Jmp upgraded shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 14th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.29.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALLO. Lynx1 Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 75.3% in the fourth quarter. Lynx1 Capital Management LP now owns 10,874,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,163,000 after acquiring an additional 4,672,349 shares during the period. Foresite Capital Management VI LLC bought a new stake in Allogene Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $7,345,000. Patient Square Capital LP bought a new stake in Allogene Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $3,174,000. Gilead Sciences Inc. bought a new stake in Allogene Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $2,464,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,561,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,586,000 after buying an additional 831,146 shares during the period. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL).

