Insider Buying: HF Foods Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HFFG) CEO Buys 5,000 Shares of Stock

HF Foods Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HFFG – Get Free Report) CEO Xi Lin purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.47 per share, for a total transaction of $12,350.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 266,557 shares in the company, valued at $658,395.79. This trade represents a 1.91 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

HF Foods Group Trading Up 21.2 %

HFFG opened at $3.55 on Friday. HF Foods Group Inc. has a one year low of $1.70 and a one year high of $4.13. The company has a market cap of $187.19 million, a P/E ratio of -118.33 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.09.

HF Foods Group (NASDAQ:HFFG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. HF Foods Group had a positive return on equity of 6.96% and a negative net margin of 0.16%. The business had revenue of $305.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.86 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that HF Foods Group Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HFFG. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in HF Foods Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in HF Foods Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in HF Foods Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in HF Foods Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in HF Foods Group by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 5,686 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.02% of the company’s stock.

HF Foods Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes Asian specialty food, seafood, fresh produce, frozen and dry food, and non-food products to Asian and Chinese restaurants, and other foodservice customers in the United States. The company offers seafood, including lobsters, shrimp, crabs, scallops, and fish; Asian specialty food items, including noodles, rice, dried mushrooms and beans, sauces and seasonings, and spring rolls, as well as canned products, such as preserved vegetables, bamboo shoots, and water chestnuts; and meat and poultry products, including beef, pork, chicken, and duck.

