Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Has $99,000 Position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lowered its stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW – Free Report) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 858 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 107 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF were worth $99,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $432,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 76.2% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,681 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $999,000 after purchasing an additional 3,754 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,640,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,614,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PKW stock opened at $114.46 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $116.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.76. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 14.74 and a beta of 1.08. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF has a fifty-two week low of $101.26 and a fifty-two week high of $125.31.

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a $0.2197 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

