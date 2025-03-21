Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Decreases Stock Holdings in NYLI Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lessened its stake in shares of NYLI Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA – Free Report) by 72.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,699 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in NYLI Merger Arbitrage ETF were worth $150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NYLI Merger Arbitrage ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC now owns 16,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its stake in shares of NYLI Merger Arbitrage ETF by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 5,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NYLI Merger Arbitrage ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $220,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MNA opened at $34.20 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.17 million, a PE ratio of 21.88 and a beta of 0.14. NYLI Merger Arbitrage ETF has a twelve month low of $30.36 and a twelve month high of $34.60.

The IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (MNA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IQ Merger Arbitrage index. The fund tracks an index that uses a merger arbitrage strategy with long exposure to takeover targets and short exposure to broad global equity indexes. MNA was launched on Nov 17, 2009 and is managed by IndexIQ.

