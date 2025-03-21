Harbour Investments Inc. Buys 6,681 Shares of Inspire Faithward Mid Cap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:GLRY)

Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Inspire Faithward Mid Cap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:GLRY – Free Report) by 115.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,462 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,681 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Inspire Faithward Mid Cap Momentum ETF were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. PFG Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Inspire Faithward Mid Cap Momentum ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 54,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after purchasing an additional 2,337 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Inspire Faithward Mid Cap Momentum ETF by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 10,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 2,723 shares during the last quarter. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Inspire Faithward Mid Cap Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $369,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new stake in Inspire Faithward Mid Cap Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter worth $216,000.

GLRY stock opened at $29.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.75 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.34. Inspire Faithward Mid Cap Momentum ETF has a 12-month low of $27.95 and a 12-month high of $33.15.

The Inspire Faithward Mid Cap Momentum ESG ETF (GLRY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund seeks to maximize growth and outperform its benchmark by actively selecting US mid-cap stocks that are screened for their alignment in biblical values. GLRY was launched on Dec 7, 2020 and is managed by Inspire.

