iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Shares Acquired by Harbour Investments Inc.

Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 12.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEF. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 104.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 41,653,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,087,043,000 after purchasing an additional 21,282,662 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 333,731.3% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 15,626,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,444,683,000 after buying an additional 15,621,963 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $725,489,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,763,482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,724,153,000 after acquiring an additional 7,579,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 233.7% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,700,921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $757,694,000 after purchasing an additional 5,393,398 shares in the last quarter. 81.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IEF opened at $95.10 on Friday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $91.02 and a one year high of $99.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $93.50 and its 200-day moving average is $94.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.19 and a beta of 0.17.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.2754 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

