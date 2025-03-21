FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – January (BATS:GJAN) Shares Sold by Harbour Investments Inc.

Harbour Investments Inc. lowered its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – January (BATS:GJAN – Free Report) by 16.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,858 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – January were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – January during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – January in the 4th quarter valued at $117,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – January during the 4th quarter worth about $261,000. Atria Investments Inc purchased a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – January during the 3rd quarter valued at about $398,000. Finally, Noble Wealth Management PBC acquired a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – January in the 4th quarter valued at about $697,000.

GJAN opened at $37.93 on Friday. FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – January has a one year low of $34.67 and a one year high of $39.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.33.

About FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – January

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – January (GJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral. GJAN was launched on Jan 20, 2023 and is managed by First Trust.

