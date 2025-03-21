Harbour Investments Inc. Sells 1,011 Shares of Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF (NYSEARCA:WINN)

Harbour Investments Inc. reduced its holdings in Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF (NYSEARCA:WINN – Free Report) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,888 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,011 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WINN. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,916,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,082,000 after acquiring an additional 328,632 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 787,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,434,000 after purchasing an additional 165,185 shares during the period. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF by 44.2% during the 4th quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,080,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,610,000 after purchasing an additional 637,273 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in shares of Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $465,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $20,670,000.

Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF Stock Performance

Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF stock opened at $25.07 on Friday. Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.68 and a fifty-two week high of $28.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.71. The stock has a market cap of $671.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.72 and a beta of 1.20.

Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF Company Profile

The Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF (WINN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of large- and mid-cap US stocks that have above-average prospects for long-term growth. Securities are selected using a proprietary combination of bottom-up, fundamental research and systematic portfolio construction.

