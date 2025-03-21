Harbour Investments Inc. Buys Shares of 6,767 JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF (NASDAQ:JPEF)

Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF (NASDAQ:JPEF – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 6,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JPEF. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF during the fourth quarter worth $135,000. Carnegie Lake Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF during the fourth quarter worth $203,000.

Shares of JPEF opened at $64.18 on Friday. JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF has a one year low of $56.49 and a one year high of $70.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.28 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $67.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.05.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a dividend of $0.3881 per share. This is a boost from JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF’s previous dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th.

The JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF (JPEF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to a narrow basket of US stocks. Selection integrates ESG factors to their bottom-up fundamental analysis. JPEF was launched on Jul 28, 2023 and is issued by JPMorgan Chase.

