Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September (BATS:BSEP) Shares Sold by Harbour Investments Inc.

Harbour Investments Inc. lowered its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September (BATS:BSEP – Free Report) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,052 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,386 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September were worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September by 676.4% during the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,549 shares during the period. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September during the fourth quarter worth $182,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September in the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September in the 4th quarter valued at $205,000.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - September alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September Price Performance

BATS BSEP opened at $42.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $165.06 million, a P/E ratio of 25.53 and a beta of 0.70. Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September has a 1-year low of $37.97 and a 1-year high of $44.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.79.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September (BSEP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BSEP was launched on Sep 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September (BATS:BSEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - September Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - September and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.