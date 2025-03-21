Harbour Investments Inc. Acquires 1,443 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 19.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,739 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,443 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 315,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,820,000 after buying an additional 35,637 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Trust Co grew its stake in Mondelez International by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Avalon Trust Co now owns 354,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,152,000 after purchasing an additional 5,735 shares in the last quarter. one8zero8 LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,691,000. Choate Investment Advisors increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 51.5% during the 4th quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 11,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 3,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 25,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 2,702 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Price Performance

Shares of Mondelez International stock opened at $63.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.50. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.95 and a twelve month high of $76.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.23.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.01). Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 16.75%. Analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

Mondelez International announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, December 11th that permits the company to buyback $9.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 54.97%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MDLZ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Dbs Bank downgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Mondelez International from $61.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.74.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

