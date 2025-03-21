Natixis Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX)

Natixis Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Free Report) (TSE:DSG) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 71,878 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 904 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Descartes Systems Group were worth $8,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DSGX. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 25.0% in the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 18,872 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after buying an additional 3,780 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 1.1% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 258,324 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,624,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC raised its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 1.8% in the third quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 53,434 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,502,000 after buying an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 2.8% in the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,273 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC raised its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 41.6% in the third quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 10,671 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after buying an additional 3,134 shares in the last quarter. 77.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Descartes Systems Group alerts:

The Descartes Systems Group Stock Down 0.0 %

DSGX opened at $100.03 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $111.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.03. The company has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a PE ratio of 62.91 and a beta of 0.99. The Descartes Systems Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.20 and a 52 week high of $124.31.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The Descartes Systems Group ( NASDAQ:DSGX Get Free Report ) (TSE:DSG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.43. The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 21.80%. The company had revenue of $167.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.97 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Descartes Systems Group Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DSGX. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $120.00 to $113.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. StockNews.com downgraded The Descartes Systems Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $133.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on The Descartes Systems Group in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $125.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.33.

Read Our Latest Report on The Descartes Systems Group

The Descartes Systems Group Profile

(Free Report)

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; ecommerce, shipping, and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; global trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DSGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Free Report) (TSE:DSG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Descartes Systems Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Descartes Systems Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.