Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 5,276 Shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:NAPR)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC decreased its position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:NAPR – Free Report) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 140,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,276 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April were worth $7,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Seros Financial LLC bought a new stake in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April in the 4th quarter worth approximately $293,000. Optimist Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April in the third quarter valued at approximately $509,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April by 25.6% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April in the third quarter valued at approximately $886,000. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. lifted its position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April by 16.0% in the third quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 22,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 3,055 shares during the last quarter.

Get Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF - April alerts:

Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April Stock Performance

Shares of NAPR stock opened at $48.69 on Friday. Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April has a fifty-two week low of $43.80 and a fifty-two week high of $52.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.82. The company has a market capitalization of $176.75 million, a P/E ratio of 26.43 and a beta of 0.49.

Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April Company Profile

The Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – April (NAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq 100 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the NASDAQ 100 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. NAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NAPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:NAPR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF - April Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF - April and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.