Corient Private Wealth LLC Grows Position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 34.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,386 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,730 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $6,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Howmet Aerospace by 8.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,711,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,775,578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336,592 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 1,000.0% in the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 930,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,772,000 after buying an additional 845,941 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,740,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,502,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,382,000 after acquiring an additional 453,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Howmet Aerospace by 2.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,440,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,748,378,000 after acquiring an additional 384,171 shares in the last quarter. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Howmet Aerospace alerts:

Howmet Aerospace Trading Down 0.2 %

HWM opened at $131.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $127.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.08. The company has a market capitalization of $53.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.70, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.54. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.80 and a 52 week high of $140.55.

Howmet Aerospace Increases Dividend

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 25.74% and a net margin of 15.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Analysts forecast that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This is an increase from Howmet Aerospace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HWM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Barclays raised their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price (up previously from $130.00) on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $124.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Howmet Aerospace presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.28.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

(Free Report)

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Howmet Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howmet Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.