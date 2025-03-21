Harbour Investments Inc. Buys 445 Shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,438 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Oshkosh by 108.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its stake in Oshkosh by 64.1% in the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Oshkosh by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 2,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. 92.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Oshkosh alerts:

Oshkosh Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE OSK opened at $97.68 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $101.32 and a 200-day moving average of $102.40. Oshkosh Co. has a 1-year low of $89.08 and a 1-year high of $127.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.44, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.21.

Oshkosh Increases Dividend

Oshkosh ( NYSE:OSK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.36. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 6.34%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Oshkosh Co. will post 10.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 17th were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This is a boost from Oshkosh’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is presently 19.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on OSK. Citigroup cut their price objective on Oshkosh from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. UBS Group raised their price target on Oshkosh from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $135.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $113.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $122.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.38.

View Our Latest Research Report on OSK

About Oshkosh

(Free Report)

Oshkosh Corporation provides purpose-built vehicles and equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Access, Defense, and Vocational segment. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oshkosh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oshkosh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.