Harbour Investments Inc. Lowers Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Harbour Investments Inc. reduced its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 518 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $268,000. Hilltop Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 33,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,942,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,872,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,215,000 after purchasing an additional 63,048 shares during the period. Finally, Davis R M Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 11.1% in the third quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 17,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWR opened at $85.79 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $78.36 and a 1-year high of $96.01. The company has a market capitalization of $37.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.66 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $89.75 and a 200-day moving average of $89.69.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

