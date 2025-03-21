Clear Investment Research LLC Buys 4,822 Shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Clear Investment Research LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 80,911 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,822 shares during the quarter. Fidelity Total Bond ETF accounts for about 4.8% of Clear Investment Research LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Clear Investment Research LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $3,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 7,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Dupree Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Dupree Financial Group LLC now owns 15,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. King Wealth Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. King Wealth Management Group now owns 23,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 27,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, Tritonpoint Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC now owns 18,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period.

Get Fidelity Total Bond ETF alerts:

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of FBND opened at $45.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 0.26. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.01 and a fifty-two week high of $47.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.30 and its 200-day moving average is $45.69.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 27th were issued a $0.163 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th.

(Free Report)

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.