RWQ Financial Management Services Inc. Buys New Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

RWQ Financial Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 19,175 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,394,000. Boeing comprises about 1.3% of RWQ Financial Management Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fiduciary Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Boeing by 121.6% during the 4th quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 164 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Boeing by 113.1% during the 4th quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 179 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Stock Performance

NYSE:BA opened at $172.82 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $172.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $163.54. The company has a market cap of $129.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.43 and a beta of 1.53. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $137.03 and a fifty-two week high of $196.95.

Insider Activity

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The aircraft producer reported ($5.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.60) by ($4.30). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.47) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Uma M. Amuluru sold 3,159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.69, for a total transaction of $570,799.71. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,471,596.97. This represents a 14.12 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Boeing from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Boeing to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Boeing from $208.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on Boeing from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.68.

Boeing Profile

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

