Palogic Value Management L.P. Invests $1.49 Million in Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT)

Palogic Value Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,492,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Energy by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 620,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,854,000 after purchasing an additional 6,278 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Liberty Energy by 24.8% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its stake in Liberty Energy by 17.8% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 24,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 3,733 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Liberty Energy by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 129,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,479,000 after buying an additional 3,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in shares of Liberty Energy by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 16,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Liberty Energy alerts:

Liberty Energy Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of Liberty Energy stock opened at $14.58 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.66. Liberty Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.86 and a 1 year high of $24.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 1.58.

Liberty Energy Announces Dividend

Liberty Energy ( NYSE:LBRT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.06). Liberty Energy had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 7.32%. Analysts forecast that Liberty Energy Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 6th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 6th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. Liberty Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LBRT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on Liberty Energy from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Liberty Energy from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Liberty Energy from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Liberty Energy from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Liberty Energy from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.30.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Liberty Energy

Insider Buying and Selling at Liberty Energy

In other Liberty Energy news, CFO Michael Stock sold 20,000 shares of Liberty Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.82, for a total value of $416,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 680,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,161,909.74. The trade was a 2.86 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $808,350. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Liberty Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic services and related technologies to onshore oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies in North America. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services, including complementary services, such as wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, field gas processing and treating, compressed natural gas (CNG) delivery, data analytics, related goods comprising sand mine operations, and technologies; and well site fueling and logistics.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.