Palogic Value Management L.P. Invests $1.10 Million in Paysafe Limited (NYSE:PSFE)

Palogic Value Management L.P. acquired a new position in Paysafe Limited (NYSE:PSFE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 64,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,104,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Paysafe by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,427,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,009,000 after purchasing an additional 20,418 shares during the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Paysafe in the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,489,000. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Paysafe by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 250,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,285,000 after acquiring an additional 12,156 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paysafe in the third quarter worth approximately $5,450,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Paysafe in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,944,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.39% of the company’s stock.

Paysafe Stock Performance

PSFE stock opened at $17.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.73. Paysafe Limited has a 52 week low of $14.06 and a 52 week high of $26.25.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Paysafe ( NYSE:PSFE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $420.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $437.40 million. Paysafe had a positive return on equity of 12.92% and a negative net margin of 1.38%. Research analysts anticipate that Paysafe Limited will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PSFE has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Paysafe from $17.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Paysafe from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Paysafe from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th.

About Paysafe

Paysafe Limited provides end-to-end payment solutions in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its payments platform offers a range of payment solutions comprising credit and debit card processing, digital wallet, eCash, and real-time banking solutions for entertainment verticals, such as iGaming, including online betting related to sports, e-sports, fantasy sports, poker, and other casino games, as well as travel, streaming/video gaming, retail/hospitality, and digital assets.

