Palogic Value Management L.P. Invests $1.10 Million in Paysafe Limited (NYSE:PSFE)

Palogic Value Management L.P. acquired a new position in Paysafe Limited (NYSE:PSFE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 64,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,104,000.
Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Paysafe by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,427,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,009,000 after purchasing an additional 20,418 shares during the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Paysafe in the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,489,000. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Paysafe by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 250,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,285,000 after acquiring an additional 12,156 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paysafe in the third quarter worth approximately $5,450,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Paysafe in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,944,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.39% of the company’s stock.
Paysafe Stock Performance
PSFE stock opened at $17.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.73. Paysafe Limited has a 52 week low of $14.06 and a 52 week high of $26.25.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
PSFE has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Paysafe from $17.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Paysafe from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Paysafe from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th.
About Paysafe
Paysafe Limited provides end-to-end payment solutions in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its payments platform offers a range of payment solutions comprising credit and debit card processing, digital wallet, eCash, and real-time banking solutions for entertainment verticals, such as iGaming, including online betting related to sports, e-sports, fantasy sports, poker, and other casino games, as well as travel, streaming/video gaming, retail/hospitality, and digital assets.
