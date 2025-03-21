Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) Shares Purchased by Absolute Capital Management LLC

Absolute Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 31.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,195 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,089 shares during the quarter. Absolute Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $1,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VXUS. Brooklyn FI LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 6,292.2% during the 4th quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 10,254,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,202,000 after purchasing an additional 10,093,895 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $157,533,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 416.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,097,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,546,000 after purchasing an additional 2,498,437 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 7,870.3% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,100,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 3EDGE Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,870,000.

VXUS opened at $63.96 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $61.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.90. The company has a market cap of $81.44 billion, a PE ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $56.91 and a 1 year high of $65.52.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

