Absolute Capital Management LLC Grows Position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Absolute Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,592 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the quarter. Absolute Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $697,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ignite Planners LLC raised its position in iShares MBS ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 2,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MBS ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its position in iShares MBS ETF by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MBS ETF by 115.5% in the third quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WMG Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MBS ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

iShares MBS ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:MBB opened at $93.61 on Friday. iShares MBS ETF has a 52-week low of $89.16 and a 52-week high of $96.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.23.

iShares MBS ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares MBS ETF

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.3204 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

(Free Report)

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.