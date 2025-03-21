Absolute Capital Management LLC Takes $365,000 Position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

Absolute Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $365,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 56.9% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 42.6% in the fourth quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,000.
iShares Convertible Bond ETF Stock Performance
BATS ICVT opened at $85.09 on Friday. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $75.97 and a 1-year high of $89.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.59.
About iShares Convertible Bond ETF
The iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated convertible bonds weighted by market value. The index contains only cash-pay convertibles and excludes mandatory and preferred convertibles.
