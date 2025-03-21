Absolute Capital Management LLC Buys 4,888 Shares of iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF (BATS:HYDB)

Absolute Capital Management LLC raised its stake in iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF (BATS:HYDB – Free Report) by 84.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,702 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,888 shares during the period. Absolute Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF were worth $503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $367,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF by 115.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 93,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,499,000 after purchasing an additional 50,116 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF by 314.1% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 39,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 29,953 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $339,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,113,000.

iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of BATS HYDB opened at $47.28 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.46. iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $45.51 and a 1 year high of $48.10.

iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.234 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

The iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF (HYDB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the BlackRock High Yield Defensive Bond index. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, multifactor index of high-yield bonds. The index selects and weights bonds based on default probability, default-adjusted spreads, and volatility.

