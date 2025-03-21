Absolute Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Absolute Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 307 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Absolute Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LLY. Highline Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 45 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 117.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 46,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 24,879 shares in the last quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 358.3% during the fourth quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Compass Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Fiduciary Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. 82.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $818.24, for a total transaction of $818,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,840 shares in the company, valued at $4,778,521.60. The trade was a 14.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,250.00 to $1,190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Leerink Partners set a $950.00 price target on Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Berenberg Bank set a $970.00 price target on Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,029.00 to $1,038.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $997.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,009.72.

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of LLY opened at $843.35 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $835.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $840.70. The stock has a market cap of $799.64 billion, a PE ratio of 72.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.34. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $711.40 and a 12 month high of $972.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $5.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.45 by ($0.13). Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 85.24% and a net margin of 23.51%. Equities analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, December 9th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

