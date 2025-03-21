Absolute Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Goldman Sachs MarketBeta Russell 1000 Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GGUS)

Absolute Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs MarketBeta Russell 1000 Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GGUS – Free Report) by 13.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs MarketBeta Russell 1000 Growth Equity ETF comprises 2.3% of Absolute Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Absolute Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs MarketBeta Russell 1000 Growth Equity ETF were worth $4,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Goldman Sachs MarketBeta Russell 1000 Growth Equity ETF Trading Down 0.2 %
Shares of GGUS opened at $50.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $264.29 million, a P/E ratio of 34.03 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.32. Goldman Sachs MarketBeta Russell 1000 Growth Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $43.40 and a 12-month high of $57.00.
Goldman Sachs MarketBeta Russell 1000 Growth Equity ETF Company Profile
