Absolute Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Goldman Sachs MarketBeta Russell 1000 Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GGUS)

Absolute Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs MarketBeta Russell 1000 Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GGUS – Free Report) by 13.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs MarketBeta Russell 1000 Growth Equity ETF comprises 2.3% of Absolute Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Absolute Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs MarketBeta Russell 1000 Growth Equity ETF were worth $4,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Goldman Sachs MarketBeta Russell 1000 Growth Equity ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of GGUS opened at $50.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $264.29 million, a P/E ratio of 34.03 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.32. Goldman Sachs MarketBeta Russell 1000 Growth Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $43.40 and a 12-month high of $57.00.

Get Goldman Sachs MarketBeta Russell 1000 Growth Equity ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs MarketBeta Russell 1000 Growth Equity ETF Company Profile

(Free Report)

Further Reading

The Goldman Sachs MarketBeta Russell 1000 Growth Equity ETF (GGUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with the highest growth characteristics based on Russells style methodology.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GGUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs MarketBeta Russell 1000 Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GGUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs MarketBeta Russell 1000 Growth Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs MarketBeta Russell 1000 Growth Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.